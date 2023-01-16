Likely tornado spotted southwest of Cedar Rapids Monday afternoon

A likely tornado was seen by storm spotters on Monday afternoon just southwest of Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

A view of the #tornado earlier this afternoon near Williamsburg. I was a little caught off guard how rapidly that escalated. #IAwx @NWSQuadCities @Iowasnewsnow pic.twitter.com/hnyXyhMFd0 — Nick Stewart (@NStewCBS2) January 16, 2023

Currently, there are not any confirmed damage reports. Spotters have seen the likely tornado cross I-80 and also knock over a semi-truck.

According to 3 News Now Meteorologist Joseph Meyer, this would be the first tornado in January in Iowa since 1967.

