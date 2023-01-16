Watch Now
Likely tornado spotted southwest of Cedar Rapids Monday afternoon

Raw video from KGAN meteorologist Nick Stewart in eastern Iowa.
Posted at 3:59 PM, Jan 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-16 18:07:37-05

A likely tornado was seen by storm spotters on Monday afternoon just southwest of Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Currently, there are not any confirmed damage reports. Spotters have seen the likely tornado cross I-80 and also knock over a semi-truck.

According to 3 News Now Meteorologist Joseph Meyer, this would be the first tornado in January in Iowa since 1967.

