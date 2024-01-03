Looking Ahead: Wintry Mix Still Possible

The fog and low clouds could be stubborn today, keeping us pretty gloomy through at least the first half of the day. We'll eventually see some sunshine by the end of the afternoon. Thanks to a weak cold front, it will also be a little cooler today, with highs in the low 30s.

More fog will likely pop up in some cities overnight and into Thursday morning. As we drop into the teens and 20s again, we could see some new slippery spots, especially where the fog is thicker.

Thursday will be a touch warmer with mid 30s, and we should see more of a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon.

We warm up a little more Friday, into the upper 30s, but it looks mostly cloudy.

Over the weekend, there could be a few pockets of light rain and snow to dodge, but most of us sty dry. This keeps us mostly cloudy Saturday and Sunday with mid 30s both afternoons.

There are still a lot of details to be worked out with the rain and snow moving into the Heartland early next week, but rain and snow could move in as early as Monday morning. It's still way too early to say who will see more rain vs. snow... or how much snow will stick to the ground. Once we get a better idea of the path of the storm system, we can start to work out more details. The wintry mix could continue as late as midday Tuesday. For now, just know travel could be impacted Monday and Tuesday.

Stronger wind will blow in colder weather behind the rain and snow, dropping us into the upper 20s on Tuesday, and we likely stay colder the rest of next week.

WEDNESDAY

Clearing Skies

Colder

High: 33

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Foggy Areas

Low: 19

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Near Average

High: 34

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Slightly Warmer

High: 38

