Looking comfortable on Labor Day, some changes come this week

It's shaping up to be a gorgeous evening with temperatures in the 70s, low humidity, and plenty of sunshine before it sets. It gets cool overnight as we drop into the low 50s in Omaha, and even some upper 40s in western Iowa.

Labor Day will be comfortable with highs near or just below 80 with lots of sunshine and low humidity.

By Tuesday, we keep the sunshine but start to warm some as highs creep back into the low 80s. The humidity will also tick up some but still stay relatively comfortable.

Wednesday looks to be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 80s.

A cold front arrives Thursday, bringing our best chance of rain all next week. Even then, it's not for everybody. Highs on Thursday are brought down to around 80.

This cold front will bring in another round of cooler weather in time for the weekend as highs drop into the mid 70s by Saturday.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cool

Low: 52

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Comfortable

High: 79

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 83

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 87

