Looking Warm For Halloween

Mostly sunny skies heat us up a little more Saturday with highs in the mid 60s. Even with more clouds Sunday, we will stay in the mid 60s.

Our Halloween forecast looks like more of a treat than a trick with mostly sunny skies and highs reaching 70°!

We warm up a little more as the sunshine continues during the workweek. We will be in the low 70s Tuesday.

The low 70s keep on going Wednesday and Thursday, but it will be breezy both days.

A chance for much needed rain and even a few thunderstorms is back next Friday. There is still some disagreement on how much rain we will get, so check back here for updates!

SATURDAY NIGHT

Cloudy

Mild

Low: 45

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Mild

High: 66

HALLOWEEN

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 68

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 73

