Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Looking Warm For Halloween

Mid-week warm up
Looking Warm For Halloween
Posted at 4:26 PM, Oct 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-29 17:26:15-04

Mostly sunny skies heat us up a little more Saturday with highs in the mid 60s. Even with more clouds Sunday, we will stay in the mid 60s.

Our Halloween forecast looks like more of a treat than a trick with mostly sunny skies and highs reaching 70°!

We warm up a little more as the sunshine continues during the workweek. We will be in the low 70s Tuesday.

The low 70s keep on going Wednesday and Thursday, but it will be breezy both days.

A chance for much needed rain and even a few thunderstorms is back next Friday. There is still some disagreement on how much rain we will get, so check back here for updates!

SATURDAY NIGHT
Cloudy
Mild
Low: 45

SUNDAY
Partly Cloudy
Mild
High: 66

HALLOWEEN
Mostly Sunny
Warm
High: 68

TUESDAY
Mostly Sunny
Warmer
High: 73

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:45 PM, Nov 29, 2018