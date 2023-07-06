Low Humidity and Comfy Thursday

The comfortable weather continues on Thursday. Humidity will be low and mostly sunny skies help us warm into the upper 70s. A few clouds start to move in late in the day.

Mainly after midnight, a few showers and storms reach into the region from the west. It looks like a lot of us could get a free car wash driving into work. Closer towards lunchtime, we dry up a bit and our leftover with mostly cloudy skies. This caps off our high temperatures in the mid 70s by the afternoon. There's a small chance for isolated pockets of rain and storms after the 2PM range.

Saturday brings a small chance for hit and miss showers in the first half of the day, but skies are expected to gradually clear, giving way to some sunshine in the afternoon and evening. This helps us warm closer to 80 degrees.

Sunday will have a little bit more sunshine, which pushes us into the mid 80s. There could be a couple isolated showers, but most of us stay dry.

We keep warming up Monday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 80s.

Tuesday brings a little better chance for rain, cooling us off into the low 80s Wednesday afternoon.

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Low Humidity

High: 79

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Storms Late

Low: 60

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain & Storms Early

High: 75

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Isolated Rain

High: 80

