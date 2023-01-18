Winter Storm Wednesday

Late Wednesday morning, the snow and wintry mix will start to move into the Omaha metro from the southwest. Areas along and south of I-80 likely start with a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, and snow. The wintry mix will continue along and south of I-80 through the morning. Cities north of I-80 will likely only see snow.

Cities along and north of I-80 will change to all snow early in the afternoon. Any delay in the transition to snow will put us on the lower end of snow totals. By the evening commute, the snow line will expand farther south of I-80, but rain and freezing rain could continue towards the Kansas border and into northwest Missouri until early tonight before seeing some snow overnight. This will create a very sharp cutoff of cities south of I-80 that see a lot of snow and cities that see very little snow.

For the snowy cities along the I-80 corridor, the heaviest snow will be from the late afternoon through the early night, making for a dangerous Wednesday evening commute. The Thursday morning commute will also be greatly impacted by the ice and snow across the region still being cleaned up.

Snow totals will be smallest, from a dusting to two inches around towards northwest Missouri, including Falls City, Maryville, and Clarinda. In the area where we are expecting a sharp cutoff of a lot of snow and a little snow will likely end up from Beatrice, NE City, Plattsmouth, and Atlantic with 2-5 inches. Cities from Crete, Lincoln, Omaha, and Denison will pick up 5 to 8 inches of snow, and totals will climb higher as you head farther northwest. York, Fremont, and Tekamah will end up with 6-9 inches. Northeast Nebraska and down into Columbus will see the highest amounts 8 to 11 inches.

Thursday afternoon will be dry, but we stay mostly cloudy as the wind starts to lighten up. Highs will be in the upper 20s.

Friday will bring more sunshine with highs still in the upper 20s.

We warm closer to 30 Saturday with mostly cloudy skies. There's also the chance for some snow in areas south of I-80 towards the end of the day.

The sky stays mostly cloudy Sunday with highs in the upper 20s.

We try to make it back to 30 Monday before dropping into the mid 20s Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY

Cloudy

Wintry Mix and Snow

Breezy

High: 32

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Cloudy

Snow

Breezy

Low: 24

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Early AM Snow

Breezy

High: 28

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Chilly

High: 27

