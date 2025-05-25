Memorial Day will be cool and rainy at times

The rest of Sunday looks dry, so if you have any outdoor plans, they should be good to go! It will still be cool, with highs in the 60s.

While Monday morning might be dry, rain builds in by the afternoon and lasts for the rest of the day. Not everyone will see rain, but most of us will at some point in the day. It will also be breezy and cool, with highs in the middle 60s.

Small rain chances continue Tuesday through Thursday, but will not be as widespread as the weekend. H

Temperatures will be in the 60s midweek, but as sunshine returns late in the week, temperatures start to rebound. Thursday sees a return to 70s, and the 80s are back by the weekend.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Rain Moves In

Low: 52

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

Breezy

High: 64

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Small Rain Chance

High: 61

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Small Rain Chance

High: 69

