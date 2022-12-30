Mild End To 2022

The thick pockets of fog in eastern Nebraska could be stubborn, some not clearing until the lunch hour. Otherwise, we'll see a lot of sunshine today, keeping temperatures above average, in the low 40s.

It won't be as cold tonight. We will fall into the upper 20s for Saturday morning with more clouds moving in.

We'll squeeze out some sunshine at times Saturday, but there will be a lot more clouds. We still mange to warm up nicely though, into the mid 40s. If you're heading to the downtown Omaha fireworks at 7pm, temperatures will be in the upper 30s.

We keep our streak of above average temperatures going for the first day of 2023! Although mostly cloudy, we will be in the mid 40s.

Monday will start dry with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low 40s. In the evening, a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, and snow will start to push into the region. The track of the system will determine who sees what, but the rain will be more likely southeast of Omaha, and the snow will be more likely northwest of Omaha.

More of the wintry mix will change into snow early Tuesday morning, which could continue at times the rest of the day. It will be breezy with highs in the low 30s.

The wind lightens up and the sunshine returns for the middle of next week, but it will be colder. Highs will be in the upper 20s Wednesday and Thursday with mornings in the teens.

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Mild

High: 42

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Not as Cold

Low: 29

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Mild

High: 44

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Mild

High: 45

