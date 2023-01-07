Mild Stretch Ahead

Much of the snow showers stay to the south, but clouds hang around into the night as temperatures fall into the teens. Some fog is possible over Nebraska by the morning.

The sunshine returns Sunday, warming us back above average. Highs will be in the lower 40s.

The warm-up continues early in the next workweek. Mid 40s are likely Monday with partly cloudy skies.

We bump up slightly further on Tuesday as highs reach the mid-40s.

Another storm system will move into the Heartland in the middle of next week. This will cloud us over Wednesday and Thursday and increase the wind. For now, we'll keep the chance for rain and snow on the lower end for both days.

We could warm into the mid 40s Wednesday before dropping into the 30s on Thursday.

Friday dries out with highs in the mid 30s.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Cold

Low: 15

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 42

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Mild

High: 44

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Mild

High: 45

