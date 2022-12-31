Mild to begin 2023

Happy New Year! 2022 looks to end on a mild and quiet note as temperatures drop into the 30s for most of the night, definitely will need a coat but it can be worse.

First day of 2023 looks mostly cloudy but still on the mild side as highs reach the middle 40s.

Then Monday our next storm system moves in. Our confidence has increased over the last 24 hours in regard to impacts from this system. For Monday, expect mostly rain in Omaha and Lincoln as we will be on the warm side of this storm system, temperatures could reach the low 40s. Areas north and west of the metro might see rain early, but could transition to freezing rain by the late afternoon as temperatures cool. In places where we do see freezing rain, expect some slick spots on roads.

We get cold enough for all snow Tuesday, but by that point the system begins to pull away. We could see some light snow showers in the metro on Tuesday, but accumulations look fairly light at this time. Depending on where the snow moves in, spots in northeast Nebraska could see a few inches. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 30s.

The winds pick up Tuesday into Wednesday, but we dry out. Highs on Wednesday will only be in the upper 20s, and lows will be in the 10s.

Thursday is similar to Wednesday with cold conditions sticking around, but the winds lighten up.

We warm back up on Friday into the 40s.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Happy New Year!

Low: 28

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Mild

High: 46

MONDAY

Cloudy

Rain/Freezing Rain NW

High: 43

TUESDAY

Cloudy

Scattered Snow Showers

High: 32

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.