Mild Weather Continues

Hopefully you were able to enjoy the mild weather for Saturday, we made it to 50 degrees! This is the second time this year we have hit 50! The mild weather will continue for the next several days.

Winds turn out of the northwest tomorrow, which will hold our temperatures a few degrees cooler than today, but highs will still be in the upper 40s.

A front moves by on Monday, but not before we make another run at 50. There might be a small chance of a sprinkle or rain shower in Iowa, but most if not all of us remain dry. It will be windy at times with gusts upwards of 35-40mph in some areas.

Despite the passage of the front, Tuesday looks like another mild day with highs in the upper 40s with lots of sunshine!

Another, more impactful, system arrives in the area on Wednesday. With temperatures near 50, scattered showers could develop in the afternoon and linger into the overnight hours. Temperatures will fall into the 30s overnight Wednesday into Thursday, which means some of the rain could transition to snow by Thursday morning. Keep updated for further details as things become clearer.

What is more certain is temperatures return to average for February with highs in the 30s to end the week.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Chilly

Low: 28

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 48

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Windy

High: 50

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Mild

High: 47

