Mild weather continues into a late October weekend

3 Things to Know



Warmer than normal weather continues

Rain mainly west of Omaha this weekend

Cooler, wetter early next week

Forecast:

It stays breezy and very mild tonight with temps in the 60s still for Saturday morning. The weekend continues this warmer than normal pattern with highs in the 70s, but there will be more clouds in the sky.

The trends continue to hold that any rain over the weekend will stay far west of the Omaha metro, but neighborhoods near Columbus and Norfolk could see spotty rain this weekend. There will be a lot of dry time, too.

Next week will eventually turn wet, with scattered rain from Monday morning until Tuesday afternoon. It will be cooler as well, dropping into the low 60s by early next week.

We may see another round of rain on Wednesday, followed by breezy and cloudy weather for the second half of next week.

For any Halloween plans next Saturday, the trend is mild, but we may have to watch for some wet weather on or around the holiday.

There is no chance at a frost, or freeze over the next 7 days.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Mild

Low: 60

Wind: SE 10-20

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Small Rain Chance West

High: 78

Wind: W 15-35

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Small Rain Chance West

High: 70

Wind: N 5-10

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