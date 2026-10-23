Omaha man faces six felony charges after shooting that injured two men at a northwest Omaha gas station

OMAHA, NE. — David Seyler faces six felony charges — including first-degree assault and terroristic threats — after prosecutors say he shot and injured two men at a gas station near 144th and Blondo in northwest Omaha.

The 31-year-old appeared in court for the first time since his arrest. Prosecutors say he could spend the rest of his life in prison.

Prosecutors say the confrontation that led to the shooting started when one of the victims asked Seyler for a cigarette inside the store.

"The argument spilled into the parking lot at which time the defendant brandished a firearm while he was getting into his truck," said Emily Cvitanov, representing the state and prosecution.

Makiya Mitchell, the daughter and sister of the two men who were shot, believes race played a factor in the shooting.

"This was a hate crime," Mitchell said. "He knew what he was doing."

According to the affidavit, Seyler told the victims, "You wanna get shot? You're in West O now."

Mitchell said she questions why Seyler hurt her father and brother.

"Some people do have these problems," Mitchell said.

"We're not going to be able to control it all the time, but he could have went off on anybody that day — why them?"

Douglas County Attorney Don Klein says Seyler's six felony charges total 200 to 205 years in prison, if convicted.

Many of the victims' family members were at the hearing.

They say they are focused on supporting one another and helping the victims recover from their injuries.

Seyler's next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 2.