'It was a hate crime': Family of two men hurt in 144th and Blondo gas station shooting speak out

NORTHWEST OMAHA, NE. — A violent confrontation led to a shooting in northwest Omaha that left a father and son seriously injured.

Police and witnesses say the man is David Seyler, who is now charged with shooting two men at a Mega Saver gas station at 144th and Blondo.

Video provided to KMTV by the family shows Seyler threatening the two men police alleged he injured in the shooting.

"Do you want to f------ die?" Seyler said in the video. "Hey! Do you want to f------ die?! Do you? Look at me!"

Seyler faces multiple felony charges, including assault and terroristic threats.

The father and son are recovering at Bergan Mercy, according to family member Makiya Mitchell, who says both have undergone major surgeries.

She says her father has just a 5-10% chance of walking again.

"My father has a spinal cord injury," Mitchell said. "His spine is almost in half."

Mitchell said her family's recovery is based on time.

"It's really just like a waiting game now, just seeing what progress they can make day by day," Mitchell said.

Mitchell says her brother was shot in the liver and was bleeding in his lungs.

She believes her father's actions saved lives.

"My dad was a hero that night," Mitchell said. "He (saw) a gun and went for it to make sure my brother didn't get hit, but (also) everybody else around him. That man did not care where he was shooting at that night or who he could have shot."

Mitchell believes her family was targeted and that the shooting was intentional.

"This was intentional," Mitchell said. "He knew what he was doing."

Mitchell also said she believes the attack was racially motivated.

"It was a hate crime," Mitchell said. "He had no reason to do this."

Court records show Seyler was charged with felony assault by strangulation in February. He pleaded not guilty.

With Seyler's record in mind, Mitchell said he should not have a gun.

"I don't think he should have been owning a gun in the first place, especially not one that he can carry on his hip," Mitchell said. "Guns are for protection if you need it. He did not need protection that night," Mitchell said.

KMTV reached out to the Omaha Police Department for more details about Seyler. OPD said they could not interview with KMTV, citing the investigation's pending nature.

Seyler's first court appearance will be on Friday, Oct. 23.