Striving for Success summit connects young Black men in North Omaha with mentors and community leaders

OMAHA, Neb. — Young Black boys are getting the tools and connections they need to be successful beyond the classroom. The Striving for Success summit connects ninth grade boys with mentors, professionals and community leaders to explore more opportunities in education and life.

Organizers say the goal is to help these young men start high school on the right foot and build a foundation for future success.

"Your freshman year is the most important year of your life. It sets the trajectory for success, or failure at the same time," said Curtis Morgan, My Brother's Keeper manager at the Empowerment Network.

Throughout the summit, students explore topics like college, career opportunities and the importance of stepping outside their comfort zones, including navigating spaces where they may be the only Black man in the room.

Now in its 17th year, the summit has also come full circle, with many former participants returning to serve as mentors for the next generation.

Attendance was lower this year because the event fell on a day when students were out of school. But organizers say even with the change, their mission remains the same.

"Sometimes you just have to go with the flow of the district even, you know, of us having to pivot to non school days versus doing it on a school day. Those are all changes that, um, it affects some of the people in the room, but the purpose always stays the same," Morgan said.

And that purpose is to prepare these young men for success not just as students, but as the leaders of tomorrow.



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