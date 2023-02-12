Mild Weather to Continue

After a return to the mild weather on Saturday, the mild conditions continue into Sunday albeit a touch cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Monday will be the pick day of the week for those who like the mild weather as temperatures rise into the middle to upper 50s! Sunshine will also be in abundance as well.

Clouds increase Monday night into Tuesday morning, which will give way to scattered showers by sunrise Tuesday. These showers will continue through Tuesday into early Wednesday morning. Bring the rain gear with you if you have any Valentine's Day plans during the evening. Temperatures will still be in the upper 40s, but the strong breeze and rain will make it feel colder.

Wednesday will feature a lull in activity with temperatures noticeably cooler in the 30s for the high temperature. The winds will also be breezy as well gusting upwards of 30mph during the day.

Another storm system moves in Thursday, and with plenty of cold air in place expect the 2nd round to be mostly snow. There are still many questions as to the timing, exact track, and specific amounts of snow. However, if we do see snow on Thursday it will likely accumulate. Keep updated with us as we get closer to the event!

The sun returns Friday but the cold weather sticks around.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Not As Cold

Low: 26

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

A Touch Cooler

High: 48

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 56

TUESDAY

Cloudy

Rain

Breezy

High: 48

