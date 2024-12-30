MONDAY EVENING UPDATE: Rain changes to snow over the next several hours

Rain continues to fall across the area this afternoon. Before 5-6 pm, the rain should begin to switch over to snow in northeast Nebraska. In Omaha, the evening commute should still be rain, but snow begins after 6. The changeover south of I-80 comes after 7-8 pm, and by 10 pm it will be all snow for the area. The snow lasts until the pre-dawn hours on Tuesday.

Snow totals will be tricky with this system. Temperatures will likely be above freezing while most of the snow falls, but as long as it falls quickly enough, the melting won't be able to keep up, and it will accumulate. This will make for a wet, sticky snow. And with any system changing from rain to snow, the timing of the transition will play a big role too. We think neighborhoods northwest of the Omaha metro will see the highest totals, coming in between 1 and 3 inches, including Columbus, West Point, and Norfolk. Farther southeast, cities along and south of the I-80 corridor will see slightly smaller totals, including the Omaha metro and Council Bluffs. These areas likely come in from very little snow up to 2 inches. The lowest end of that range will be down towards northwest Missouri.

Any untreated roads could be a little slippery still Tuesday morning as we drop into the mid 20s to start the day. It will also be breezy, making it feel even colder.

We stay breezy Tuesday afternoon, and it will be colder, with highs in the low 30s. There will be more sunshine in the second half of the day as skies slowly clear.

If you're heading downtown Omaha for the New Year fireworks, temperatures will be in the upper 20s. By midnight, we will likely fall into the mid 20s to ring in 2025.

Wednesday will be breezy with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the low 30s.

Thursday could start with some light snow, but the afternoon looks drier, mostly cloudy, and colder with upper 20s. Any snow amounts should be on the lighter side.

We keep getting colder Friday with low 20s and partly cloudy skies.

Saturday morning could bring another quick hit of snow, but most of the day looks dry with low 20s.

We'll be keeping a close eye on Sunday. Widespread snow is looking likely for the second half of the weekend. With highs in the upper teens, it will be a dry and fluffy snow, which can pile up and blow around easily.

MONDAY NIGHT

Cloudy

Snow Likely

Breezy

Low: 25

TUESDAY

Clearing Skies

Breezy

High: 32

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cold

High: 33

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Light Snow

High: 42

