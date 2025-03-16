Monday is in the 80s, followed by a potential blizzard Wednesday

We warmed up today from Saturday's colder day, with highs in the low 50s. Overnight, we did not get as chilly as last night, but we fell into the upper 30s.

St. Patrick's Day is looking warm at 80 degrees! However, it will be windy, and a high fire danger is present. Avoid any outdoor burning or anything that could start a fire.

Tuesday is dry and warm with highs in the low 70s. By Tuesday night, rain and thunderstorms will overspread the area. A few of these storms could contain some small hail, but the severe weather risk is low.

Rain will quickly change to snow Wednesday morning, accompanied by high winds up to 50-60 mph. This will create blizzard-like conditions through the morning, with travel issues. Snowfall totals will be light, 1-4" for Omaha, but the snow that does fall will be blown around.

Take it slow if you must travel on Wednesday. The snow ends by the afternoon, and highs reach above freezing which will begin the melting process.

The snow that does fall Wednesday melts fast as highs rise into the 50s on Thursday, then the 60s on Friday.

We keep in the 60s for the weekend with small rain chances Friday, then again Sunday.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Not as Cold

Low: 39

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy & Warm

High: 78

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Overnight Storms

High: 73

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Morning Snow

Very Windy

High: 40

