Monday Morning Storms Possible

Tonight, we will watch for storms to come in from the west to impact us Monday morning. Not everyone will see a storm, but a few could see a wet morning commute. Once those storms pass, temperatures rise into the mid-80s for highs on Monday.

While a stray shower is possible Tuesday, we look mostly dry with highs reaching into the upper 80s.

Some morning storms are possible on Wednesday, highs will be in the upper 80s.

Thursday looks like much of the same, some spotty storms with highs in the upper 80s.

As a cold front nears Friday into the weekend, a slightly better chance for a few storms look possible. We also cool into the middle 80s to begin the weekend, ending the weekend in the low 80s.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Showers

Low: 67

MONDAY

Scattered Storms Early

Clearing Skies

High: 84

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Rain

High: 87

WEDNESDAY

Scattered Storms Early

Clearing Skies

High: 87

