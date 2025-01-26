More 50s in the forecast this week than 30s: what this could bring for us

Overnight, we will fall back into the teens. The temperature we wake up to Monday morning (18) will likely be the coldest for the rest of January.

Highs on Monday break into the low 50s with lots of sunshine. It will be breezy too, helping blow in the warmer weather.

On Tuesday, temperatures will reach the mid-50s. Some neighborhoods west of Omaha may even make a run at our first 60-degree day of the year! The breeze will remain, too.

With this warmth, the breeze, and the dry weather the fire risk on Monday and Tuesday will be high. Avoid any outdoor burning as any small spark could start a fire that spreads out of control quickly.

A cold front on Tuesday will knock down our highs a peg on Wednesday, but we are still above average with highs in the upper 40s and lots of sun.

We return to the 50s for Thursday, hitting 54 in Omaha.

A storm system moves into the region on Friday, bringing with it some scattered rain showers. Not everyone will see rain, but right now the focus is near and south of I-80. With temps in the 40s, it will be rain for most of the event. However, as we cool down overnight, some of the lingering showers could switch to snowflakes. If any snow is seen, it will likely not accumulate much. Most of this is gone by Saturday morning.

Despite our storm system, highs rebound by the weekend, reaching 50 on Sunday.

The warmer weather this week, combined with the small rain chance for Friday, could promote some increased ice movement along the Platte and Elkhorn Rivers. This could increase the risk of ice jams, so stay tuned to the forecast for anyone with interests along the river. Ice jams are possible along the Missouri, but no flooding is expected.

