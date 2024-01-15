More Cold Air Blows In Just As We Start to Warm Up

The frigid weather continues today, but it won't be as bad as the weekend. Highs will be just below zero in Omaha, but some cities farther south have a better chance of getting just above zero. It's still breezy, so wind chills will be around -20 at best this afternoon. It will be mostly cloudy with some spotty snow showers south of Omaha, which could add a few more slick spots in those areas. Omaha will likely only see flurries, if anything, and we're hoping to see some sunshine by the end of the day.

For the Iowa caucus at 7pm, western Iowa temperatures will be about -5 to -10 with wind chills in the -20s.

Skies continue to clear tonight as we drop down into the double digits below zero again. This will send wind chills down to -30 to -20 across the region for Tuesday morning.

It will be breezy again Tuesday, but we keep warming up a little more with a lot of sunshine. Everyone gets above zero, into the single digits. Of course, the wind chill stays below zero all day.

We keep making progress Wednesday. We start just below zero, but make it into the teens for the afternoon with mostly cloudy skies.

Another push of cold air blows in Thursday, holding us back closer to 10 degrees in the afternoon. Late in the day, there could be snow across the region, but this isn't a guarantee yet. If we see the snow, it would likely end before the Friday morning commute.

Friday will be mostly sunny, but temperatures barely make it above zero.

Saturday will start in the negative teens, and we only get into the positive single digits for the afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds.

We finally make some better progress in warming up Sunday! Highs will be in the upper 20s, but 30s look a lot more likely next week!

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

High: -1

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Frigid

Low: -11

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 6

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Warmer

High: 19

