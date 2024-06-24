More Heat Tuesday Before Relief Arrives, Including More Storms

Missouri River Flooding: Widespread flooding to our north late last week is pushing Missouri River levels higher as flood waters work their way south through the region. Check out this blog for the latest information on how high the water will go and when the river is expected to crest in different areas.

Forecast: It will be a very warm and muggy evening with a slight chance at an isolated storm. Most will stay dry overnight. Lows tonight will only reach the mid 70s.

Heat is normally the number one weather-related killer in the United State each year. Check on your elderly neighbors, friends, and family members to make sure they are staying cool. If you have to be outside, take plenty of breaks inside or in the shade and stay hydrated. For pets, bring them inside with you where it is cooler. If for some reason they have to be outside, make sure at a minimum they have moving air, shade, and water at all times.

We won't get much relief on Tuesday, either. It will be a quick warm-up, back in the low to mid 90s, and heat indices in the 100s.

A cold front will begin moving into northeast Nebraska and western Iowa in the afternoon, developing thunderstorms after 2 p.m. These storms could be severe as we head into Tuesday evening. Damaging winds of 70 mph, and large hail the size of golf balls, will be our main storm hazards, but an isolated tornado threat is also possible as these storms move south.

The best time for Omaha and Council Bluffs to see storms would be from 5-7 p.m., and from 7-10 p.m. for areas in southeast Nebraska and Southwest Iowa. Any storm activity should clear up before midnight and lows will be cooler, in the upper 60s Tuesday night.

The humidity drops Wednesday, and we get some relief from the heat too! Highs will be in the upper 80s with a lot of sunshine.

Showers and storms are more likely on Thursday, and we could see more non-beneficial rainfall, given the current river flooding situation for the region. A mostly cloudy sky will help keep highs in the low 80s.

We jump back to near 90 on Friday, and we could see a few more thunderstorms on Friday afternoon, this time more spotty in coverage, as another cold front passes through the region.

While there is a small chance for rain this weekend, things do look to be much cooler and mostly sunny, with highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Storms

Low: 74

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Scattered Night Storms

High: 94

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Lower Humidity

High: 87

