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More heavy rain around Omaha this week, flooding possible

Flooding will be come a concern this week as more than 3" of rain could fall through Thursday.
Tim's 9/28 Monday evening forecast for Omaha
Posted
and last updated

3 Things to Know

  • Widespread rain Tuesday-Thursday
  • Flooding possible later in the week
  • A drier weather pattern starting this weekend

Forecast

Things will be dry, just a little humid around Omaha for Monday evening with temps in the mid 60s overnight. There may be a few areas of patchy fog to begin Tuesday morning.

Tuesday morning so far looks fairly dry, but by late morning the rain starts to move in, becoming more widespread in the afternoon and evening. There may be a few rumbles of thunder, too. The rain could be heavy at times Tuesday night with more than 1.00" of rain possible Tuesday night.

There may be a lull in the rain on Wednesday morning, followed by more widespread and heavy rain Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday night. This rain will eventually begin to clear out on Thursday morning, leaving the rest of Thursday dry and partly cloudy.

Estimated rain amounts through Thursday, October 1

In total, most will see around 1-3" of rain, with the heaviest south of Omaha. Some areas from southeast Nebraska to southwest Iowa could see more than 5.00" of rain.

Flooding is becoming a concern this week and this additional wet weather will lead to flooded creeks, river and farm fields.

So far, September rain totals at Eppley are around 7" as of Monday morning, which is now in the top 10 wettest Septembers on record. With the additional rain on the way through Wednesday, night, we may end up in the top 5. The record is 13.75", set in 1965.

Friday (and the weekend) starts a much-needed pattern of drier weather for the Omaha region. We should see several days of sunshine and our temps look to remain fall-like, in the 60s through the weekend and early next week. There may even be 1 or 2 nights in the upper 40s next week, too! Frost does not appear likely next week. Omaha's average first frost is around October 6th.

MONDAY NIGHT
Mostly Cloudy
Patchy Fog
Low: 63
Wind: SE 5-10

TUESDAY
Cloudy
Rain
High: 72
Wind: SE 8-15

WEDNESDAY
Cloudy
Rain & Storms
High: 71
Wind: SE 8-15

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