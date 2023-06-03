More of the Same Sunday

The past few days have been copy-paste with warm weather in the upper 80s and afternoon storms. Sunday will be a repetition of that with a high of 89 and a few scattered storms in the afternoon. Most will stay dry, but if you have any outdoor plans keep an eye to the sky.

On Monday, we look to see the first mostly dry day for our entire area! Highs will be near 90 with a few clouds.

Tuesday also looks dry, but there might be a shower in central Iowa by the evening. Highs will once again be in the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies.

A "backdoor cold front", meaning the front moves east to west, will slide through on Wednesday. This could bump temperatures down a few degrees, into the middle 80s. A few showers and storms are possible along the front, but most should stay dry.

Thursday will be similar to Wednesday with mid-80s and scattered storms.

We might be drier on Friday before rain and storm chances increase into next weekend. Highs rise back into the upper 80s.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Warm

Low: 65

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Storms

High: 89

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hot

High: 90

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hot

High: 89

