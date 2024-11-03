More rain and storms likely tonight and tomorrow

Most of our day has been dry, and we even saw some sunshine, which helped us push toward 70 for highs! Another round of showers with a few thunderstorms builds in this evening and continues into the night. While some thunder is possible, severe weather is not expected. We warm slightly on Sunday, reaching the low to mid-60s.

We will see another round of rain with a few storms beginning Monday morning and lasting off-and-on through the afternoon. Like Sunday, not everybody will see the rain, but most will. The rain continues for most of us on Monday night before moving away Tuesday morning.

Temperatures hold steady on Monday in the mid 50s before we drop into the low 40s by Tuesday morning.

Although some rain lingers on Tuesday morning, it is gone before lunch. If you plan to vote before noon, bring an umbrella. Otherwise, Tuesday is partly cloudy and cool with highs in the mid 50s.

We dry out fully on Wednesday and Thursday, but the clouds hang around, and highs hold in the mid-50s for both days.

Another storm system takes shape by Friday into the weekend, bringing another chance for beneficial rain to eastern Nebraska and western Iowa.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Storms

Low: 55

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

High: 56

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered AM Rain

High: 54

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Dry

High: 56

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.