More Rain Showers are Possible on Monday

Spotty showers and storms will continue through this evening into the night. Not everybody will see a storm, but if you do it could bring some heavy rain and lightning. If you have any evening plans, bring an umbrella just in case.

Some rain continues Monday, especially for areas along and south of I-80. Cities farther north have a better chance of staying dry. It will also be cooler, with a high near 70.

Everyone looks dry on Tuesday! We'll warm up into the upper 70s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Off and on rain and storms will be around most of the day Wednesday, keeping us cooler. Highs will be in the low 70s with mostly cloudy skies.

Some of Wednesday's rain could continue at times Thursday, keeping us in the low 70s.

We'll keep some small chances for rain around Friday but there is a good chance many stay dry.

It will also get warmer into the weekend, with upper 70s to low 80s both afternoons.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

Low: 57

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain (I-80 and South)

High: 70

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Dry

High: 77

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain/Storms

High: 71

