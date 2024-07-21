More Scattered Storms on Sunday, Followed by A Warming Trend Next Week

Except for some thunderstorms over northeast Nebraska this evening, the rest of us will stay dry with highs dropping into the low 60s tonight.
We will be dodging more rain and storms on Sunday afternoon, but not everyone will see a storm. These will be spotty and random, with some neighborhoods seeing rain but neighborhoods 10 miles away stay dry. This keeps us mostly cloudy and cool with temperatures in the lower 80s.
Monday and Tuesday bring more sunshine, but a few spotty showers or storms can't be ruled out in the region. With most of us staying dry, we will warm up into the low to mid 80s.
We make it into the upper 80s Wednesday.
With more sunshine Thursday, we could get temperatures back to average, in the upper 80s.
By Friday, the 90s return as we head into the weekend.
SATURDAY NIGHT
Mostly Cloudy
Scattered Storms
Low: 62
SUNDAY
Partly Cloudy
Spotty Rain and Storms
High: 81
MONDAY
Mostly Sunny
A Storm or Two
High: 82
TUESDAY
Mostly Sunny
A Storm or Two
High: 85
Share your weather pictures with KMTV:
- Email to News@3newsnow.com
- 3 News Now Facebook page
- Use the hashtag #3NewsNow on Instagram or X (formerly Twitter)
Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones
Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.