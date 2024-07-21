More Scattered Storms on Sunday, Followed by A Warming Trend Next Week

Except for some thunderstorms over northeast Nebraska this evening, the rest of us will stay dry with highs dropping into the low 60s tonight.

We will be dodging more rain and storms on Sunday afternoon, but not everyone will see a storm. These will be spotty and random, with some neighborhoods seeing rain but neighborhoods 10 miles away stay dry. This keeps us mostly cloudy and cool with temperatures in the lower 80s.

Monday and Tuesday bring more sunshine, but a few spotty showers or storms can't be ruled out in the region. With most of us staying dry, we will warm up into the low to mid 80s.

We make it into the upper 80s Wednesday.

With more sunshine Thursday, we could get temperatures back to average, in the upper 80s.

By Friday, the 90s return as we head into the weekend.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Storms

Low: 62

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Rain and Storms

High: 81

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

A Storm or Two

High: 82

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

A Storm or Two

High: 85

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.