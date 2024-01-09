More Snow Ahead Later This Week

We still have light to moderate snow falling across far eastern Nebraska, western Iowa, and northwest Missouri. Through the rest of the morning, any new snow should stay under an inch. The final snow should push out of western Iowa by the end of the lunch hour.

We stay windy the rest of the day with winds up to 45 mph. This will continue to blow the snow around and cause drifting even after the snow ends. The wind also blows in colder weather, dropping us into the low 20s for the second half of the day.

Wednesday will be a little "warmer" with upper 20s, and the wind won't be as strong. A quick batch of scattered snow will move through from the late morning to the early afternoon, but it won't be for everyone. Any new accumulation would stay under an inch where the snow falls.

It gets breezy again Thursday as even colder weather blows in! Highs will be in the teens with mostly cloudy skies. Late Thursday and into Friday morning, another round of snow is expected, which could bring a few more inches of snow across the region. This will impact the Friday morning commute.

Friday afternoon will be drier, but we will barely warm into the double digits. It will also be breezy, keeping the wind chill in the single digits.

It stays breezy Saturday as even colder weather keeps blowing in. The days starts below zero, and we only warm into the single digits in the afternoon.

Sunday looks like the worst of the arctic cold. We may never make it above zero all day.

We stay very cold Monday with a high near 0 and a little sunshine.

TUESDAY

Snow Early

Windy

Afternoon: 22

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Windy Early

Low: 9

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Hit and Miss Snow

High: 29

THURSDAY

Snow Late

Breezy

High: 16

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.