More Storm Chances Friday

Similar to yesterday, there's another chance for the need to dodge scattered storms and showers after the 1PM range. These won't be for everyone, but some places could see some beneficial rainfall. A few storms have the potential to bring small hail and stronger winds. Highs will be a little stunted in the mid 80s with pockets of sunshine peeking through at times.

Skies will gradually dry out as we head into the overnight hours. Skies will be partly cloudy with lows in the mid 60s.

Saturday brings the heat back with highs reaching into the upper 80s under partly sunny skies. There's a chance for hit and miss storms in the afternoon, but these won't be for everyone.

The end of the weekend brings us more sunshine! This pushes us into the low 90s, despite a slight chance for isolated rain and storms in the second half of the day.

Monday is the only day of the week that looks completely dry! Skies will be mostly sunny with the low 90s hanging on strong.

Small rain chances return for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday as we settle back into the upper 80s each afternoon.

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Scattered Storms

High: 85

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Rain

Low: 66

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Rain

High: 88

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Rain

High: 90

