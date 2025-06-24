More storms ahead: Here's when and where they're most likely

After seeing more rain overnight, a lot of us will dry out in time for the Tuesday morning commute. Monday's cold front has stalled over us, and it will continue to trigger more rain. There will be hit and miss showers and storms the rest of the day across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa, but there will be a lot of dry time. It will be humid with highs in the low 80s and mostly cloudy skies.

Another wave of showers and storms will move through overnight tonight, bringing rain to most of our neighborhoods. By the Wednesday morning commute, a lot of us will be dry with low 70s.

The stalled cold front will drift farther north Wednesday, shifting the better chance of getting hit by scattered rain and storms north. While anyone could get hit by a shower or storm, most of Wednesday's rain will be along and north of I-80. This will also let Omaha heat up a little more. It will be humid with low 90s in the afternoon.

Widespread showers and storms return Thursday, bringing most of the region more rain. The wetter weather will keep us in the upper 80s.

As the cold front finally kicks out of the region, rain becomes less likely on Friday, and we could get back to 90 degrees with more sunshine.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with low 90s. There could be a few spotty showers around, but most of us will be dry.

Rain and storms are looking more likely for Sunday, but if we stay dry long enough, we could still hit 90.

Monday will be drier with upper 80s.

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

High: 82

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Rain and Storms

Low: 71

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Rain North

High: 91

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain & Storms

High: 88

