More storms possible in Omaha Tuesday

The overnight rain is fading away and most of us will be dry for the morning commute.

We'll stay mostly cloudy this afternoon, and thanks to a cold front, we'll keep the heat under control. Highs will be in the low 80s. As we head into the middle of the afternoon, we'll start to see a few spotty storms pop up across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. Scattered storms will become more common this evening and tonight. A couple of the storms could be just strong enough to reach severe levels with some hail and strong wind.

The storms should weaken late tonight, but there could be a few pockets of rain around into Wednesday morning. We'll start the day in the mid 60s with a number of clouds.

We'll start to see some sunshine break out Wednesday afternoon, and we keep the heat under control for a second day in a row. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Things start to heat back up on Thursday for your Juneteenth plans. It will be mostly sunny with low 90s.

Friday will be hot and breezy with mid 90s and a lot of sunshine.

Summer officially kicks off Friday night, and it will feel like it this weekend. Saturday will be mostly sunny and breezy with upper 90s. The humidity will make it feel like the triple digits.

The high heat continues Sunday with upper 90s and a lot of sunshine. While breezy, the extra wind won't make it feel much cooler.

We drop into the low 90s Monday. Most of the day looks dry, but a cold front could arrive as early as Monday night with a better chance for rain.

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Storms

High: 81

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Storms

Low: 66

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Rain

High: 82

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Heating Up

High: 91

