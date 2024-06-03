More Storms, Some Possibly Severe, On Tuesday

We'll slowly clear away the leftover clouds from last night's rain and storms, letting in more sunshine this afternoon. It will also be a little warmer and muggy with highs in the mid 80s. An isolated storm can't be ruled out this evening, but most of us stay dry.

Overnight, we cool off into the upper 60s for Tuesday morning.

A few sprinkles and pockets of light rain are possible in the first half of Tuesday, mainly in eastern Nebraska. A cold front then moves into northeast Nebraska around the lunch hour, eventually kicking off storms ahead of it... which are more likely to form closer to the Omaha metro from the early to middle afternoon. Storms will continue to become more widespread and stronger as the cold front pushes farther southeast. Omaha will likely be dry by the evening commute, but it could take until 9 p.m. for northwest Missouri to dry out.

A few of Tuesday's storms could be severe, especially for areas near Omaha and cities farther south and east. The main concern will be for some pockets of hail and damaging wind, but a short-lived tornado can't be ruled out.

Wednesday's weather will be a lot more quiet with mostly sunny skies and mid 80s.

We drop into the low 80s Thursday with a lot of sunshine.

The low 80s continue Friday with a couple more clouds and a small chance for rain.

We keep the small chance for rain and low 80s over the weekend.

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Muggy

High: 84

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Comfortable

Low: 67

TUESDAY

Morning Sun

P.M. Storms

High: 82

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 85

