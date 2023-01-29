More Sun, But Still Very Cold

Sunday night we plunge into another frigid night as temperatures fall near 0. Although winds will be lighter, any slight breeze will send wind chill values below 0. Wear plenty of layers and limit the amount of time spent outdoors Monday morning if at all possible.

Despite the sun on Monday, temperatures struggle to reach the low teens. We fall back into the single digits for lows Monday night.

A pattern change comes Tuesday as sunshine returns in full force and winds shift out of the south, bringing in warmer air. Temperatures on Tuesday reach the middle 20s.

By Wednesday, we start the month of February right around average with a high of 34 and a mostly sunny sky.

A weak cold front moves through Wednesday night, but it is moisture-starved so no rain/snow chances are there. It will keep temperatures in the low 30s for Thursday and Friday.

A slight increase in clouds will accompany the warm-up into the weekend as temperatures rise to near 40!

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Very Cold

Low: 1

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cold

High: 13

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Not As Cold

High: 26

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Average

High: 34

