More Warm Weather is on the Way

The first half of this week has been record-setting in many ways, you can read about the records beaten in Omaha in this blog post.

It's a cooler day for a change today with highs in the 30s. Tonight, lows drop into the mid 20s in the pre-dawn hours, but slowly rise toward 30 by the AM commute.

Those winds will become gusty again Thursday, blowing back in the mild air out from the south, helping us reach the upper 50s to 60 in some spots Thursday afternoon. Again, due to high winds around 45mph and dry brush conditions, authorities are advising not to burn brush piles for the next few days.

Friday will be less windy, and we'll see more sunshine. We close out your workweek in the mid 60s.

We get another great weekend for weather, jumping in the 70s with sunshine. It will be breezy. Highs on Saturday reach the low 70s, and Sunday into the upper 70s. Wind gusts on Sunday may reach 45 mph.

Our next major cold front arrives Sunday night, leading to a chance of a few spotty showers Sunday night into Monday morning, but most of us look to remain dry. Highs early next week drop some, but we still will see highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Clear

Cold

Low: 26

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy

Warmer

High: 60

FRIDAY

Sunny

Breezy

Warmer

High: 66

SATURDAY

Sunny

Breezy

Warmer

High: 72

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.