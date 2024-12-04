Mother Nature playing Chutes and Ladders with Omaha temperatures

The wind will start to pick up late this morning, and it will be a windy afternoon. Luckily, the warm-up continues today with highs in the mid 40s in Omaha. Southeast Nebraska could squeeze out some low 50s, but it will still be cooler northeast of Omaha with low 40s. There will be a mix of sunshine and clouds through the day.

After our warmer afternoon, temperatures will fall quickly this evening. By 8 p.m., a lot of us will be dropping into the 20s. By morning, we will fall into the low double digits. Neighborhoods north of Omaha have a better chance of dropping into the single digits. It will also be windy overnight, dropping wind chills below zero.

Thursday will be a lot colder. Highs will be in the low 20s with a mix of sun and clouds, but at least the wind will be a lot lighter.

The shot of cold air won't be with us long. We start to warm back up Friday. Highs will be in the low 40s with a lot of sunshine.

If you have outdoor holiday decorations to put up, this will be the weekend to get it done! Although it will be breezy at times, temperatures will be above average. Saturday will be mostly sunny with low 50s, followed by mid 50s on Sunday.

Then, we start to cool off again. Monday will be partly cloudy with low 40s. There could be a couple spotty and light showers around, but most of us will be dry.

Tuesday afternoon will be in the low 30s.

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Windy

High: 46

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Windy

Low: 10

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Lighter Wind

High: 23

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 42

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.