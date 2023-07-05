Much Cooler Midweek

A few places are dodging spotty rain this morning, mainly leftover from the storms last night. Although, most of us are dry and we are expecting more dry time by lunchtime.

A lot of clouds hang around Wednesday afternoon, but we should be able to squeeze out some late-day sunshine. Thanks to the cold front that moved through late last night, we'll be much cooler today. Highs will be in the mid 70s with the humidity dropping throughout the day. For cities doing fireworks Wednesday night, it will be in the mid 60s around 10pm.

It will be chilly tonight as we cool into the mid 50s under mostly clear skies.

Thursday will look and feel very comfortable. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s and low humidity.

Thanks to another round of scattered rain and storms Friday, we keep the heat under control, with upper 70s.

Rain and storm chances lower a bit over the weekend. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with the lower 80s. Sunday will be a touch warmer with more sunshine and mid 80s.

We stay in the mid 80s early next week with small rain chances continuing Monday and Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty A.M. Rain

Clearing Late

High: 76

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Comfy

Low: 54

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Low Humidity

High: 79

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Storms

High: 76

