Much-needed rain is in the forecast for some: who could see it, and how much?

As of 3 pm this afternoon, Omaha has broken its record of 59 set in 2015 by heading into the 60s! The comfortable weather continues this evening. By tomorrow morning, we wake up in the upper 20s.

Slightly cooler weather moves in on Wednesday, but we keep the sunshine, with highs in the low 50s.

After cooling off Wednesday, we're back into the upper 40s and low 50s on Thursday with a partly cloudy sky. Some light rain may try to clip the Nebraska/Kansas border heading into Thursday evening but could hold off until Thursday night.

Scattered rain showers will begin Thursday evening and last into Friday morning as a storm system moves in from the south. Like the winter storm a couple of weeks ago, this rain event may have a sharp north cut-off in totals. Right now neighborhoods along and south of I-80 have the best chance of seeing some decent rain totals (up to 1"), while those north of I-80 may see less or hardly any.

Most of this rain will be gone by noon Friday. Some sun is possible in the afternoon, with highs in the mid 40s.

The weekend will be dry and above average with 50s returning for Saturday and Sunday.

Winter looks to return by next week with highs in the 30s and lows in the 10s.

The warmer weather this week and the rain chance could promote some increased ice movement along the Platte and Elkhorn Rivers. This could increase the risk of ice jams, so stay tuned to the forecast for anyone with interests along the river. Ice jams are possible along the Missouri, but no flooding is expected.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Not as Cold

Low: 28

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

A Touch Cooler

High: 52

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Late PM Rain South

High: 50

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

AM Rain, PM Sun

High: 45

