Omaha hits 60° in January for the first time in a while, how rare is this?

What we lack in snow so far this year, we can now make up for in record highs. This Tuesday, January 28, Omaha has reached 60 degrees at Eppley Airfield. It's not often we hit the big 6 0 during the coldest month of the year, but it might be rarer than you think. Here are some statistics:

- We broke the old high-temperature record, which was 59 degrees set in 2015

- This is the first 60-degree day of 2025. Omaha's average earliest 60 is on February 20th.

- The last time Omaha reached 60 degrees in January was on January 19, 2014, when it reached 65.

- Since record-keeping began in 1871, there have only been 45 days in January that has seen temperatures cross the 60-degree mark.

- Omaha has never hit 70 in January. The monthly record high is 69, set on two dates: January 25, 1944 & January 29, 2012.

A quick note on the snow...or lack thereof. As of January 28, Eppley Airfield has recorded 1" of snow. If winter ended today, this would be the least snowy winter in the city's history.