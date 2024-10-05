Much-welcomed cooldown comes tomorrow before heating back up next week

Before our cold front came through this afternoon, we got hot. Omaha hit 96 degrees, breaking the daily record of 95 (set in 1963) and tying the all-time October record high set back in 1938!

As the cold front passes, the strong northerly wind (20-30 mph) will help to blow in cooler weather overnight. As we wake up Sunday morning, lows will have fallen into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Sunday is expected to be much cooler than today with highs only reaching the low 70s under plenty of sunshine. The breeze will remain as well, helping to blow in the cooler weather.

Monday will lose the breeze but keep the sunshine and comfortable weather. Highs on Monday reach the mid 70s.

This cooler stretch will be short-lived as we begin to warm up on Tuesday, highs are back into the 80s.

Wednesday we hit the mid 80s, and continue to climb into the upper 80s for Thursday and Friday. These highs as of now will fall short of the daily records by a few degrees.

The 80s continue into the weekend, but signs of another cold front late in the weekend could cool us off beyond the next 7 days.

Unfortunately, rain chances continue to appear minimal for the next 7 days.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cool and Breezy

Low: 50

SUNDAY

Sunny

Cooler & Breezy

High: 73

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Closer to Average

High: 76

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 81

