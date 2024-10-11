Multi-day cool-down about to begin

Our really warm weather continues today, but it won't last much longer! A cold front moves in from the northwest this afternoon, bringing in a few more clouds, but no rain. This will likely keep northeast Nebraska in the upper 70s, but the rest of us will climb well into the 80s, similar to yesterday.

Skies will clear overnight as we cool off into the mid 50s for a mostly sunny start to Saturday.

There will be a wide range of temperatures across the region Saturday afternoon as the cooler weather slowly blows in from the north. Neighborhoods north of I-80 will be in the low and mid 70s. Omaha will be about 10 degrees above average, in the upper 70s. Farther south, low and mid 80s will be common. Clouds will return in the afternoon.

It gets breezy Sunday as cooler air continues to blow in. This will drop us into the mid 60s with mostly sunny skies.

Monday and Tuesday will be the coolest days coming up. Both afternoons will be in the low 60s, but we stay mostly sunny.

With mid 30s Tuesday and Wednesday morning, there could be some frosty areas.

After our cooler weather, we quickly warm up. Wednesday afternoon will be a touch above average, in the low 70s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and breezy as we push into the low 80s.

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warm

High: 86

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Cool

Low: 54

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Slightly Cooler

High: 79

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 65

