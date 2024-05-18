Multiple Rounds of Thunderstorms Through Tuesday

No weather issues for the rest of our Saturday evening as the sunshine leads to a clear sky, and temperatures drop into the low 60s by Sunday morning.

A few could be woken up by thunderstorms that arrive after 5 am on Sunday. Although they will not be for everyone, those who see these morning storms will see heavy rain and lightning. No severe weather is expected.

After the morning storms, most of Sunday should be dry, although a stray shower is possible for most of the day. Toward dinnertime, another round of thunderstorms is possible. Like the first round, these will not be for everyone, the best chance to see thunderstorms is south of I-80. The severity of the storms will depend on how much sunshine we get tomorrow. Right now, lots of clouds are expected, which will lower the severe threat. If we see more sunshine than expected on Sunday, then the severe weather chances could increase. Despite the limited nature of the severe weather threat, a few storms on Sunday afternoon could produce some large hail and gusty winds.

Heading into Monday, barring some spotty rain in the morning, most of Monday should be dry. This will allow temperatures to climb into the low 80s with a mix of clouds and sun. A thunderstorm or two fires in the afternoon is not completely out of the question, but this chance is low.

A better chance of thunderstorms come Monday night into Tuesday morning as a line of storms moves across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. As of right now, these storms should arrive in Omaha after midnight and exit before the morning commute. A few of these storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds the main hazard. However, a tornado can not be completely ruled out.

After some dry time Tuesday morning, our final round of thunderstorms kicks off with a cold front that will move through mid-day on Tuesday. Exactly where this front will be on Tuesday will be key to who sees thunderstorms. Currently, storms look to fire near the Missouri River around lunchtime and quickly move into western Iowa. A few of these storms could be strong to severe with large hail, damaging winds, and an isolated tornado possible.

Outside of any storms, highs should be in the 70s with a strong breeze up to 30 mph.

When all this is said and done, 1-3" of rain is possible area-wide from these rounds of thunderstorms. However, some could see higher amounts inside thunderstorms.

Wednesday is quiet and cooler with highs in the low 70s.

We start to warm up Thursday with highs in the upper 70s before storm chances return on Friday.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Rain Late

Low: 54

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain and Storms

High: 80

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain and Storms

High: 82

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain and Storms

Breezy

High: 78

