Near-record heat is coming...but it is not going to last long

Thanks to our cold front from yesterday, we are waking up to cooler weather this Friday morning with many spots dropping into the 40s.

The wind will be less breezy on Friday, making for a very comfortable day. We'll see a lot of sunshine with highs a little cooler, in the upper 70s. You will probably want a jacket, or an extra layer for high school football games Friday evening.

The aurora borealis (a.k.a. the northern lights) could be visible from Omaha this weekend. Right now, the best chance to see them on the horizon is Saturday night. The best viewing conditions will be away from city lights, and on the northern horizon from 10 p.m. until 3 a.m.

Saturday will be hot and windy, not far from a record high. The record for Omaha is 95 degrees, and we expect temperatures to reach the low 90s in the metro by early afternoon. Depending on the speed of the cold front, northeast Nebraska will likely stay under 90 degrees, while south of I-80 could top 95+ degrees. The wind will be pretty gusty at 25-40 mph. Due to the wind and low humidity, there is a high wildfire danger again Saturday.

Lincoln will be running a couple of degrees hotter in the afternoon, so the entire Huskers / Rutgers game could be in the 90s.

The cold front will help cool things off for the second half of the weekend. Sunday will be sunny, breezy, and cooler with highs falling back in the mid 70s.

It will be a cold start to next week, as temperatures could get down in the low 40s to begin your Monday morning. Monday will be sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

We'll keep the sunny and very dry weather for Tuesday and Wednesday. It gets a little warmer, near 80 in the afternoon and the upper 40s at night.

