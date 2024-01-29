Next Week Looks Warmer, but How Warm Do We Get?

With the return of full sunshine this Sunday, temperatures have responded nicely with highs rising well into the 40s for the first time since January 2nd! Like most nights last week, some patchy fog could develop overnight as lows fall into the mid 20s.

With more sun on Monday, temperatures should approach 50 degrees, although we fall just shy of it. A cold front in the evening could bring a sprinkle to western Iowa, but most of us stay dry.

Due to that cold front, Tuesday will be cooler with highs in the low 40s.

We are back on the warm-up Wednesday as highs go into the 50s for the first time this year.

Thursday should hover around 50 for highs with a mix of sun and clouds.

A cooldown does come towards the end of the week, but we still stay in the 40s through the weekend.

With the warmer temperatures this week, the snowpack is continuing to melt and flow into the area rivers. As ice begins to move, the risk of ice jams along the Platte and Elkhorn Rivers is increasing. Those with interests along those rivers should continue to monitor things.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Patchy Fog

Low: 26

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warmer

High: 49

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cooler

High: 43

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warmer

High: 52

