NEXT WEEK: Tracking two snow chances for eastern Nebraska and western Iowa

It's a quiet Saturday night with many clouds, but a few stars may poke out. Temperatures drop into the mid teens by Sunday morning.

Sunday will be cold, with highs in the low 30s. Some flurries are possible in the morning, but these should not amount to much. Some sunshine is possible by the afternoon.

Next week begins a more active stretch with several chances for snow, some more widespread than others.

The first chance comes Monday evening into Tuesday morning. This will be the weaker snow chance with many of us seeing not much more than flurries. Snow amounts will likely stay under a half inch for most of us, with some spots in the Norfolk or Falls City vicinity seeing some values higher than 1/2". For everyone, highs on Monday top out in the 30s, then fall below 10 degrees by the morning.

The snow will be out of here by Tuesday, and it will be a dry day but still cloudy. Highs on Tuesday are colder, in the upper 10s, with lows falling into the single digits.

Round 2 of snow pushes through on Wednesday. Unlike round 1, the second wave is better positioned for more widespread accumulating snow for much of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. There are still many details to be worked out, as of now areas south of I-80 have the best chance at higher totals, but many of us could pick up on at least some snow. Highs on Wednesday hold in the teens.

The snow is out of here on Thursday, and the sun returns. Highs still hold near 20 after hitting a low near 0 in the morning.

Valentine's Day looks dry and cold, but a third system could move through late Friday into Saturday which could bring more snow. For now, let's get through these first two snow chances before the weekend comes into focus.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Cold

Low: 14

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Quiet

High: 33

MONDAY

Cloudy

Some PM Snow

High: 35

TUESDAY

Cloudy

Colder

High: 18

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.