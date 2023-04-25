Nice Weather Continues Midweek

The nice weather continues today with a mix of sunshine and clouds and temperatures near average, in the mid 60s.

We're mostly cloudy overnight as we fall to near 40 degrees for Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will also be in the mid 60s with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

It still looks like Thursday brings us brief warm-up into the low 70s.

The timing of our next cold front is a little uncertain, but it could arrive as early as Thursday night, bringing scattered rain and a few storms along with it.

The cold front and its rain will slowly push farther east through the region Friday as stronger winds blow in some colder weather. Highs will be in the upper 50s with mostly cloudy skies.

We get some sunshine Saturday, helping to get us back into the low 60s, before pulling back the warmth a little for Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 50s for the second half of the weekend.

Monday will be in the low 60s with mostly sunny skies.

