Omaha dries out and heats up into the weekend

We have some pockets of thick fog this morning, especially in northeast Nebraska, which will clear after the morning commute.

After a wet stretch of weather, everyone should manage to stay dry today. It will be mostly sunny and muggy with Omaha flirting with 90 degrees. Parts of southeast Nebraska will hit the low 90s, while western Iowa will be a touch cooler with mid to upper 80s.

Omaha will still be in the upper 80s as the Memorial Park Concert gets underway. By the fireworks around 10 p.m., we will cool off into the upper 70s.

It stays mostly clear and dry overnight as we drop into the low 70s for Saturday morning.

We heat up into the low 90s Saturday afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Around midnight or later, storms will try to push into areas north of I-80, which could come with strong wind.

Sunday likely starts dry with some sunshine, letting us reach close to 90 for a high. As we head later into the afternoon and evening, showers and storms will start to pop up and become more widespread across the region. A couple of the storms could be strong to severe. Storms will weaken overnight and likely end by the Monday morning commute.

A couple leftover showers could pop back up Monday, but most of us will be dry with upper 80s and some sunshine.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with upper 80s.

We stay in the upper 80s midweek with a lot of sunshine, but rain could return Friday for the 4th.

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Dry

High: 89

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Warm

Low: 72

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Storms Late (North)

High: 92

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Rain & Storms

High: 90

