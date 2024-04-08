OMAHA ECLIPSE FORECAST: Looking mostly cloud-free for a lot of us

Through this morning, we see sunshine as temperatures quickly warm into the upper 50s by lunchtime.

All eyes turn toward the sky (with eclipse glasses, of course) by early afternoon to view the partial solar eclipse that will pass over the country. Omaha will see an 80% totality. The eclipse begins at 12:40 pm, reaches a peak totality around 1:55 pm, and ends at 3:10 pm. Expect things to look a bit darker and temperatures could drop a couple of degrees! As of right now, Omaha and to the south look to be mostly cloud-free. However, some clouds will be present over northeast Nebraska, which could prevent viewing in some places.

After a chilly start with temperatures in the 30s, we warm to the upper 60s on Tuesday with plenty of sunshine.

Although a few more clouds will be present on Wednesday, that shouldn't help prevent us from reaching a high of 70 in the afternoon.

Cooler weather filters in on Thursday, but we still reach the low 60s. However, Thursday comes with some wind as wind gusts could approach 30-40 mph at times.

The cooler weather lasts a day as we see a fast warmup toward the weekend. Friday brings us back into the upper 60s. By the weekend, highs look to reach the 80s! This will be the first time Omaha will have hit 80 since late February (it feels weird to type that).

The warmer weather also comes with dry weather. There is little to no chance of rain throughout the week. As of right now, our next chance of rain does not look to come until early in the following week.

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Less Windy

High: 66

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Cool

Low: 37

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 67

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 70

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.