Omaha's first 90s of the season

Omaha will make a run at 90 degrees this afternoon for the first time this year. It will be mostly sunny with low humidity. If we get to 90 today, it will be about a week ahead of average. Since records began in 1871, Omaha averages May 21 for its first 90 of the season.

We stay mostly clear overnight as we cool off into the low 60s for Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be a little breezy at times as more humidity blows in from the south. We stay mostly sunny and hot with highs in the low 90s.

A cold front will move towards northeast Nebraska Wednesday night, bringing a few scattered showers and storms. A couple of these storms could reach severe levels. Damaging wind will be the main threat, but a little hail is also possible. The rain will try to push southeast overnight and into Thursday morning towards Omaha, but the best chance for rain will be northwest of the metro.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and breezy as cooler air starts to blow in behind the cold front. This will keep highs in the upper 70s. A few more scattered showers or storms are possible in the afternoon, but the best chance of those stays northwest of Omaha.

It will still be a little breezy Friday with upper 70s and a few clouds.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with upper 70s. A couple spotty showers are possible, but most of us will stay dry.

Sunday will also be in the upper 70s with a few more clouds mixing in with the sunshine.

Our next best chance for rain looks like Sunday night into Monday morning. If we see rain Monday, it will help keep us a little cooler, in the mid 70s.

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hot

High: 90

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Warm

Low: 62

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

Night Storms (NW)

High: 91

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Scattered Rain (NW)

Breezy

High: 79

