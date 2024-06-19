One-Day Break From the Heat and Humidity

The cold front that brought Tuesday's line of storms has stalled southeast of Omaha and will continue to trigger some hit and miss rain and a couple of non-severe storms today, keeping us mostly cloudy. While many of us will see rain at least once or twice today, most of the day looks dry for outdoor Juneteenth and CWS plans. It will also be cooler and less muggy today! Highs will be in the low 70s after hitting 88 on Tuesday.

There will be a few spotty showers to dodge overnight as we cool off into the mid 60s.

The stalled front will reverse as a warm front through eastern Nebraska and western Iowa Thursday, bringing the heat and humidity back in. Highs will be in the mid 80s. After a mostly cloudy morning, we'll try to get some afternoon sunshine. There will also be a few spotty storms to dodge, but a lot of cities will manage to stay dry all day.

Most of us stay dry Friday, but it will be hot and humid with low 90s and some sunshine.

We stay in the low 90s Saturday as we dodge a few spotty showers and storms.

It looks like everyone will be able to stay dry Sunday with more sunshine and upper 80s.

Monday will be flirting with 90 along with mostly sunny skies.

The heat starts to build again Tuesday with mid 90s and at least a chance for some rain by the end of the day.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Storms

High: 73

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain

Low: 64

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Storms

High: 86

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Humid

High: 91

