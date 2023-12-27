One More Day of Snow Showers in Western Iowa

Snow showers will continue in Iowa overnight and into the Wednesday AM commute. This snow should stay south of the Omaha metro, but we may still see a few snow flurries during the day in Omaha.

Light bands of snow will continue Wednesday afternoon in southwest Iowa and Southeast Nebraska, where around an inch of snow is possible. If the snow bursts are heavy enough, we may see some reports of 2" in southwest Iowa. Snow exits by Wednesday evening.

The snow is gone Thursday, but the cold air remains with highs in the mid 30s.

The sunshine returns on Friday with highs in the upper 30s.

Into the last weekend of 2023, temperatures drop on New Year's Eve with highs in the low 30s. We could ring in 2024 with lows in the teens!

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Snow East

High: 32

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Snow Ends

Low: 23

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Near Average

High: 34

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Near Average

High: 35

